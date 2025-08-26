IMD red alert for more rain in Punjab, J&K amid floods; other states affected too

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday afternoon issued a red category warning for the next hours for parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and some districts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and coastal Andhra Pradesh. People look at the swollen Tawi river amid rainfall, in Jammu, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.(PTI)

The weather agency has warned of a possibility of heavy rainfall (>15mm/hour) along with thunderstorms in the areas. The warning was issued at 2pm.

A red category warning implies that local authorities should act to prevent extreme rain-related disasters.

The red alert has been issued in the following districts:

Jammu & Kashmir : Poonch, Mirpur, Rajouri, Kulgam, Reasi, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Ramban, Doda

: Poonch, Mirpur, Rajouri, Kulgam, Reasi, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Ramban, Doda Himachal Pradesh : Chamba, Kangra

: Chamba, Kangra Punjab: Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, Sangrur

Haryana : Kaithal, Jhajjar, Gurgaon, Rewari, Mewat

: Kaithal, Jhajjar, Gurgaon, Rewari, Mewat Uttar Pradesh : Hardoi, Bahraich, Gonda, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Sitapur

: Hardoi, Bahraich, Gonda, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Sitapur Andhra Pradesh: Alluru Sitharama Raju, East Godavari, Kakinada, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kona Seema



Heavy rainfall in Jammu

Heavy rainfall has triggered landslides and mudslides in parts of Jammu, causing several roads to close.

In Doda, which remains one of the most severely affected areas, a girl died after a house collapsed in Bhalesa.

Almost all the rivers and streams are flowing above or close to the danger mark, submerging a number of low-lying areas and roads.

Portion of a bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway was damaged due to overflowing of Sahar Khad nallah following heavy rainfall, in Kathua, on Sunday. (kathua)

A portion of NH 244 between Thathri and Prem Nagar in Doda District has also been washed out due to a flash flood in Figso Nullah.

An IMD official told Hindustan Times that the current situation is due to a combination of western disturbance and monsoon, sitting over Jammu.

“The present peak weather storm, a combination of western disturbance and monsoon, sitting over Jammu. Heavy rains started around 10.30 pm on Monday and they will continue around 8 to 9 pm today. The system will shift towards Rajouri-Poonch before switching over to Pakistan (PoJK),” the IMD official said.

Also Read | Heavy rain submerges Lucknow; traffic disrupted, streets waterlogged

“Kathua and Samba districts have received 140 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours. Next 24 hours are crucial. The weather will start improving from Wednesday till Friday. From August 30 to Sept 1, there will be moderate to heavy rains again across Jammu region,” the official added.

Roads blocked in Himachal Pradesh



Amid heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh,, at least 68 roads, including three national highways have been blocked at several places, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

A total of 2,349 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) are out of service, and 234 water supply schemes have been disrupted, the SDMA said.

Authorities reported that heavy rains in the past 24 hours have triggered multiple landslides and washed away stretches of road, particularly in Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Kinnaur districts. National Highways NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305 remain closed at several points due to debris and road subsidence.