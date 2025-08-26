Jammu rain: Landslides block roads, rivers flow close to danger mark; Doda severely hit

Continuous heavy rainfall across parts of Jammu has triggered landslides, mudslides and led to the closure of several roads. Doda was among the severely hit districts, with visuals on Tuesday showing flashfloods amid reports of a cloudburst, which the district collector denied. Continuous heavy rainfall across Doda district triggered landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones(ANI video grab)

A girl reportedly died in a house collapse in Doda's Bhalesa.

Union minister Jitendra Singh took to X on Tuesday afternoon and informed that he to DC Doda Sh Harvinder Singh, who told him, a flash flood has been reported in the Charwa area of Bhalesa.

“So far, no casualty linked to this flash flood has been reported. The situation is being monitored by the administration, and regular updates being conveyed to my office,” the X post read.

Traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended amid heavy rain, officials said on Tuesday.

Almost all the rivers and streams in Jammu were flowing above or close to the danger mark, submerging a number of low-lying areas and roads in the city and elsewhere, officials said.

Visuals surfacing on social media showed swollen rivers, landslides and blocked roads amid heavy rainfall in parts of Jammu.

Officials, cited in a PTI new agency report, said the traffic on the 250-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended as a precautionary measure on Tuesday morning following shooting of stones from the hillocks at Chanderkote, Kela Morh and Battery Cheshma in Ramban district.

The vehicular movement on the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was suspended at Udhampur in Jammu and Qazigund in Kashmir, they said, adding it was raining heavily all along the highway when last reports were received.

Helpline numbers were issued for Jammu districts amid the heavy rainfall.

1. Jammu – 0191-2571616

2. Samba – 01923-241004, 01923-246915

3. Kathua – 01922-238796

4. Poonch – 01965-2200888

5. Rajouri – 01962-295895

6. Udhampur – 01992-272727, 01992-272728

7. Reasi – 9419839557

8. Ramban – 01998-29550, 01998-266790

9. Doda – 9596776203

10. Kishtwar – 9484217492

An IMD official to HT that the present peak weather storm is due to a combination of western disturbance and monsoon, sitting over Jammu. Heavy rains started around 10.30 pm on Monday and they will continue around 8 to 9 pm, Tuesday, the official said.

The system will shift towards Rajouri-Poonch before switching over to Pakistan (PoJK), the official said.

Kathua and Samba districts have received 140 mm rainfall since Monday. Next 24 hours are crucial, the official added and also said that the weather is expected to improve from Wednesday. From August 30 to September 1, there will be moderate to heavy rains again across Jammu region, the official said.

Heavy rainfall hit parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand also. In at least 68 roads, including three national highways have been blocked at several places, according news agency ANI, which cited the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).