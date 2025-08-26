Heavy rain submerges Lucknow; traffic disrupted, streets waterlogged

A spell of heavy showers drenched Lucknow on Monday evening, disrupting traffic and leaving several parts of the city waterlogged. Since June 1, the city has received 507.8 mm of rainfall, slightly above the normal 478.1 mm for this period.(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

This followed intermittent rain over the past 24 hours.

The downpour, accompanied by strong winds, brought respite from humidity but caused severe congestion on major roads.

The meteorological department has predicted lighter rain on Tuesday, with heavy showers likely to return from August 29.

“On Monday, Lucknow recorded 72 mm of rainfall, with day and night temperatures at 29.3°C and 26°C respectively,” Mohammad Danish, a scientist at the Lucknow meteorological department, said.

“Areas near the airport, including Ashiana, Krishna Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Banthra, received the heaviest showers, leaving streets submerged,” he added.

Drizzle in Hazratganj, Jankipuram, Kalli West, Gomti Nagar and Malihabad gave way to intense afternoon rain.

By evening, Alambagh, Ashiana and Sarojini Nagar were again hit by heavy showers, with several stretches under knee-deep water.

“Till August 28, mixed weather conditions will persist in Lucknow and adjoining areas. Thereafter,” senior meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh said.

Since June 1, the city has received 507.8 mm of rainfall, slightly above the normal 478.1 mm for this period.

Rain triggers jams

The showers led to severe traffic snarls, particularly during the evening rush. “Vibhuti Khand crossing, right in front of Indira Pratishthan, witnessed a massive jam that even trapped an ambulance for several minutes,” posted X user Devki Nandan Pandey, sharing pictures of the gridlock.

Many bikers took shelter under metro viaducts and flyovers, while commuters struggled to navigate flooded intersections, with knee-deep water stalling both two-wheelers and cars.