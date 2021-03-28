Husband of BSP MLA in MP arrested in murder case after absconding for 80 days

BSP MLA Rambai’s husband Govind Singh, who was absconding for the past 80 days in a murder case of a local Congress leader, was arrested early Sunday by Special Task Force of Madhya Pradesh, director general of police (DGP) Vivek Johari said.

“Govind Singh was arrested from a bus stand in Bhind. He was coming from Delhi. He will be produced in a court in Damoh today,” Johari said.

Rambai released two videos in the morning in which Govind Singh was seen saying that he was going to surrender to the police in Bhind.

In the video, Govind Singh is seen as saying that he is innocent and a high level inquiry should be conducted into the case.

The Madhya Pradesh police had earlier announced a cash reward of ₹50,000 for the arrest of Govind Singh in connection with the murder of a local Congress leader Devendra Chaurasiya of Hata town of Damoh district.

The Supreme Court pulled up the state government twice and has given time to arrest Singh by April 5 at a hearing on March 26.

Earlier, the apex court reprimanded the state government for poor law and order situation in the state after additional session judge RP Sonkar, who is conducting the trial in the murder case, alleged the police were supporting Govind Singh and maligning his image by making false accusations. The Supreme Court also asked DGP to hold an inquiry in the matter.

Following the reprimand by the top court, additional director general of police, special task force (STF) Vipin Maheshwari reached Damoh to lead the search operation. As many as 15 teams were trying to locate him.

Govind Singh and four others are accused of killing Chaurasia in front of his son in March 2019. Criminal charges were earlier dropped against Govind Singh after a police investigation in August 2019 while the four others were arrested the same month. He was again named accused in January this year on the orders of additional session judge Sonkar who also issued an arrest warrant against Govind Singh.