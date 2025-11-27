Husband re-married, in-laws ‘beat’ her up: Big allegations after pan masala baron's daughter-in-law dies by suicide

The brother of the 38-year-old woman who died by suicide in Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Thursday accused the deceased's in-laws of “torture” and “harassment.” According to the police, her husband had left the residence in the morning to go to gym and carry out other errands.(PTI File Photo/representational)

The woman, who was the daughter-in-law of the owner of Kamla Pasand pan masala company, was found dead by her husband in the dressing room inside her bedroom at their house in southwest Delhi.

A diary was recovered from her room, in which an entry mentioned “relationship issues.”

Following her death, her brother on Wednesday said her husband “used to harass her”, while claiming that her family had recently brought her back home. “They used to beat her,” the brother said about the deceased's husband and her mother-in-law.

“We recently learned that he had illegally married someone else. We brought our sister back to Kolkata, but her in-laws came to take her home,” her brother alleged. He further said that the in-laws had promised to take care of her, but had continued to “torture” her after she returned.

“She returned only because they said they would fix things, but her husband and mother-in-law continued to torture her,” he said, while also alleging that her husband had several “affairs”. The brother claimed that the deceased's husband had re-married and has an “illegal child”. “They (in-laws) got him divorced from there, he has an illegal child in Mumbai,” the brother alleged.

However, the businessman's family lawyer Rajender Singh said the claims were “baseless and false.” “Her mother has been with us since yesterday. Both families are grieving, and everyone wants her to be cremated with dignity. There is no note or complaint against anyone,” Singh said.

Deceased woman was alone at house

At the time of the incident, the deceased woman was alone at her house. The woman lived with her husband and two children.

According to the police, her husband had left the residence in the morning to go to gym and carry out other errands, and the children left for school later, leaving the woman alone at the house.

The deceased's husband, after returning from the gym, saw her body in the dressing room of their bedroom. She was then rushed to the hospital, but was declared brought dead.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel said her body was then shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital mortuary, and an autopsy conducted. A crime team inspected the spot and recorded statements of the members of the family, Goel added.