Pan masala baron's daughter-in-law mentioned ‘relationship issues’ in diary entry before suicide

The 38-year-old daughter-in-law of a pan masala company owner, who died, allegedly by suicide, at her home in southwest Delhi, had written a diary entry before the incident. Police said that an autopsy has been conducted and the body has been handed back to the family.(HT file photo)

The diary, which was recovered from her room at her house in Vasant Vihar, mentions “relationship issues”, with police officers investigating the other entries.

“In a diary entry, she mentioned issues in her relationship,” a senior police officer aware of the investigating said on the condition of anonymity, according to an earlier HT report.

The officer further said that there were no names written in the above entry, while adding that the woman – the daughter-in-law of the owner of Kamla Pasand Pan Masala – “did not blame anyone” in her diary.

Deceased's brother alleges ‘torture’ by in-laws

The woman's brother has alleged that she was being “harassed” and “tortured” by her in-laws and husband. “Her husband used to harass her. We recently learned that he had illegally married someone else,” the brother said.

He further said that the deceased's family had brought her back to Kolkata, adding that her “in-laws came to take her home.” “They promised to take care of her, but they tortured her. We have been facing these issues since last year,” the brother claimed, and said his sister had only returned because her husband's family had promised to “fix things.”

He further alleged that her husband and mother-in-law had continued to torture her. The businessman's lawyer, Rajender Singh, has denied these allegations as “baseless.”

“Her mother has been with us since yesterday. Both families are grieving, and everyone wants her to be cremated with dignity,” Singh said, adding that there was “no note or complaint” against anybody.

The woman lived with her husband and two children. On Tuesday, her husband had gone to the gym in the morning, while her children had left for school.

According to the senior officer, her husband returned home and found her dead in the dressing room in their bedroom. Following this, she was rushed to the hospital, but was declared brought dead, deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel said. He added that an autopsy has been conducted and the body handed back to the family.

Further, legal proceedings have been initiated under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which deals with inquiries into unnatural or suspicious deaths. No FIR has been registered in the case yet.

(With inputs from HT correspondent Jignasa Sinha)

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).