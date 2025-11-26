Business tycoon's daughter-in-law dies by suicide at South Delhi home

The 40-year-old daughter-in-law of a business tycoon reportedly died by suicide in South Delhi, leaving behind a note. The deceased had been married since 2010 and is survived by her two children. Initial enquiries suggest it is a case of suicide.(PTI File Photo/representational)

According to police, a note and diary entries suggesting marital discord were recovered, news agency PTI reported.

Also read| Arunachal woman's message for trolls after Shanghai airport ordeal: ‘We are one nation’

Her husband reportedly found her on Tuesday and rushed her to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police are yet to issue an official statement in the matter.

During the investigation, officers recovered a suicide note in which the woman mentioned ongoing marital conflict. A diary was also seized, containing entries that pointed to frequent disputes with her husband.

Also read| Gautam Gambhir refuses to step down as India’s head coach: 'I’m the same man who won the Champions Trophy, Asia Cup’

Police officials further said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

A detailed probe is underway to understand the circumstances leading to the incident.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).