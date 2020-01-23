e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Home / India News / Hyderabad bound IndiGo flight makes an emergency landing in Mumbai

Hyderabad bound IndiGo flight makes an emergency landing in Mumbai

A senior Mumbai airport official said, “At around 1.17 am, the pilot declared PAN-PAN (international standard urgency signal) and requested the Mumbai Air Traffic Control (ATC) to return to Mumbai as it’s engine 1 had stalled”.

india Updated: Jan 23, 2020 09:56 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
According to Mumbai airport sources, full emergency was declared until the Neo aircraft could land safely at main runway 27.
According to Mumbai airport sources, full emergency was declared until the Neo aircraft could land safely at main runway 27.(Reuters File Photo)
         

An Airbus 320neo aircraft operating for IndiGo airlines as 6E 5384 had to make an emergency landing and return to Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday. The Hyderabad-bound flight that was scheduled to depart from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) airport at 12.50 am on Thursday, actually took off at 1.03 am. It however, had to return to CSMIA a little after it crossed Pune.

According to Mumbai airport sources, full emergency was declared until the Neo aircraft could land safely at main runway 27. During full emergency, fire tenders along with ambulances are kept ready, in case of an incident/ accident.

A senior Mumbai airport official said, “At around 1.17 am, the pilot declared PAN-PAN (international standard urgency signal) and requested the Mumbai Air Traffic Control (ATC) to return to Mumbai as it’s engine 1 had stalled”.

An Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said that at 1.15 am, 60 nautical miles away from Mumbai, the aircraft (VT- IJD) stopped and requested Mumbai ATC to maintain that flight level for sometime. “It was after this that the pilot decided to return to its origin airport by declaring PAN-PAN ,” said the official.

PAN PAN call is a milder version of a MAYDAY call, which is used to draw undivided attention of ATC officers to attend that flight on priority.

The aircraft however landed safely at 1.41 am.

tags
top news
‘Spews venom, propagates false narratives’: India takes on Pakistan at UN
‘Spews venom, propagates false narratives’: India takes on Pakistan at UN
Wuhan, city at core of China’s coronavirus outbreak, under lockdown
Wuhan, city at core of China’s coronavirus outbreak, under lockdown
Held Hizbul man planned major attack ahead of Republic Day, says intel
Held Hizbul man planned major attack ahead of Republic Day, says intel
India must take note of the China-Pakistan nexus | Opinion
India must take note of the China-Pakistan nexus | Opinion
Wife of Atlas Cycles’ owner kills herself at central Delhi residence: Cops
Wife of Atlas Cycles’ owner kills herself at central Delhi residence: Cops
Why Tata Motors is sure of ‘late follower’s advantage’ working for Altroz hatch
Why Tata Motors is sure of ‘late follower’s advantage’ working for Altroz hatch
Move over Dark Mode, WhatsApp to bring these new interesting features soon
Move over Dark Mode, WhatsApp to bring these new interesting features soon
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news