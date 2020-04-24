Hyderabad cop pays man’s hospital bill, gets thank you letter from Himachal CM

india

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 09:36 IST

It was a pleasant surprise for BL Laxminarayana Reddy, inspector of police at Kukatpally in Hyderabad, when he received a letter from Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur thanking him for his timely help to a resident of the hill state.

Thakur lauded Reddy for saving the life of Lalit Kumar, 30, from Lalyar village in Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh, by not only admitting him in the hospital after a medical emergency last week but also footing the entire bill.

“In this difficult situation, you not only helped in admitting him to the hospital but also paid an amount of Rs 20,000 for surgery from your own pocket. This act was a great gesture on your part and I appreciate your exemplary effort,” Thakur said in his appreciation letter.

“Your deed is an inspiration to all persons involved in the fight against Covid-19,” the chief minister said.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, who hails from Hyderabad, also called Reddy and complimented him for his generosity. He appreciated the inspector for the timely gesture and immediate action and said he stood as an inspiration to all.

Kumar, who has been working as a crane operator with Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd for the last four years, lives in Balajinagar in Kukatpally. On April 16, he developed severe pain in his abdomen due to appendicitis.

Since there was no one to take care of him, he sent an SOS to the Kukatpally Police. After receiving the message, Reddy alerted a police patrolling party which went to Kumar’s house and rushed him to a private hospital in Kukatpally.

Doctors told the police that Kumar will have to undergo a surgery immediately, so Reddy paid Rs 20,000 towards the hospital bill and the operation was conducted the next day. Kumar was discharged a day later.

Kumar and his family also thanked the inspector for his timely action during a difficult situation.

“We won’t forget the help of the inspector in our life. God should give him more strength to help people,” Kumar said.

He said he had also received several calls from officials in Himachal Pradesh enquiring about his health condition.