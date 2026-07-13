Hyderabad cop suspended after allowing minor granddaughter to drive car on busy road

Trouble arrived for a Hyderabad-based cop who was suspended after allowing his granddaughter, a minor, to drive a car on a busy road in the city on Sunday. After being alerted about the incident, immediate action was taken against the accused including the filing of criminal charges against him.

A Hyderabad cop was suspended after allowing his granddaughter, a minor, to drive a car on a busy road (X/@CYBTRAFFIC)

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The incident sparked public outrage not only because of the clear dereliction of duties by a cop but also because of his refusal to admit his mistake.

Hyderabad cop suspended

The incident, which took place on the Gandhamguda-Bairagiguda road, resulted in a traffic jam and raised serious road safety concerns as the cop, identified as Pujari Thirupathi, allowed his visibly young granddaughter to take the wheel.

As people raised an alarm about the incident and confronted the cop, he went on to defend his decision instead of acknowledging the dangerous consequences of his actions, as reported by news agency ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} A case has now been registered in this matter by the Cyberabad Traffic Police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has now been registered in this matter by the Cyberabad Traffic Police. {{/usCountry}}

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“In this connection of the issue that has been reported, a case has been registered under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 184 and 180 of the Motor Vehicles Act against Pujari Thirupathi for permitting a minor to drive the vehicle in Narsingi Police Station limits,” the police station wrote in a post on X.

“Further investigation is in progress.”

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Due to the sensitive nature of the case, it attracted strong public attention and urgent police action.

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Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand also reacted to the incident and declared strong action against the accused cop.

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“The DGP has asked the CP Cyberabad to suspend the concerned officer and start a departmental enquiry on this indiscretion,” he wrote on his social media in reply to the Cyberabad Traffic Police's comments.

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(With agency inputs)