Hyderabad: Excise officials seize ganja-infused chocolates, sweets from seller

Excise officials seized a large quantity of ganja-infused sweets from a seller in the Dhoolpet area of Hyderabad on Friday during Holi celebrations. 100 ganja-infused kulfi ice creams and 71 sweets were seized from the sweet seller.(AFP/Representative image)

According to an excise official, a raid was conducted in the Dhoolpet area on Friday based on credible information that some individuals were selling kulfi, chocolates, and sweets laced with ganja on the occasion of Holi.

The officials arrested the seller, identified as Satyanarayana Singh, and seized 100 ganja-infused kulfi ice creams and 71 sweets. A case has been registered against him.

Last month, Hyderabad Police seized 160 kg of ganja and arrested three persons, including an interstate drug peddler, a sub-peddler, and a driver.

The arrests were made by the Commissioner's Task Force, South West Zone team, and Kulsumpura Police, who intercepted a car which was found to be carrying 160 kg of ganja, worth approximately ₹48 lakh, police said in a press release.

The accused individuals were identified as Guguloth Heeru, a 48-year-old auto driver from the Warangal district; Puranam Raju, a 35-year-old driver from the Warangal district; and Dudekula Makbul Sab, a 46-year-old agriculturist from the Sangareddy district.

According to police officials, Guguloth Heeru has a history of involvement in narcotics trafficking and has been arrested previously, in 2014 and 2019, for similar offences.

The police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In a statement, the Hyderabad City Police appealed to the general public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to narcotics trafficking. They also urged parents to keep a watch on their children's activities and to approach the police if they suspect any involvement in narcotics.