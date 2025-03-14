Ludhiana: Day after police raid in Daba, drug peddlers’ aides attack informer

A woman who tipped off police about drug peddlers in Daba area’s Satguru Nagar was allegedly attacked by the criminals’ aides a day after the police crackdown, officials said. They said the accused linked to the drug trade barged into the woman’s home, thrashed and threatened her for exposing them. Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Chahal along with other police officials raided Satguru Nagar of Daba area on Friday, March 07, 2025. (HT Photo)

The police, however, denied the informant angle said the attack stemmed from a personal rivalry.

The attack raised concerns over the safety of those aiding the police in their crackdown on drug peddling in the state. The intensified efforts were launched after chief minister Bhagwant Mann on February 28 set a 90-day deadline for police and administration to make the state drug-free.

Police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal had assured residents that their identities would remain confidential if they provided information about drug dealers.

On March 7, the police arrested eight drug peddlers and recovered 60gm heroin after information from locals. During the operation, the victim had shared key information about drug activities with the police commissioner. A purported video of the drug operations had also surfaced on social media platforms.

According to the complaint, some of the accused allegedly involved in drug peddling started hurling abuses outside the woman’s home just hours after police raid.

On March 8, when the woman went out to buy groceries, the accused allegedly followed her and dragged her back inside her house, where they physically her, the complaint adds.

“They thrashed me and abused me for sharing information with the police, as if they were their aides. The attackers allegedly broke my mobile phone, snatched a gold chain, and threatened me before fleeing,” she alleged.

Victim alleges delay in FIR

The woman alleged that police took three days to register a case in the matter and omitted key sections even when they did it.

“I was told that an FIR was registered but the police did not provide me a copy. Later, I found out that no case was registered based on my complaint. It was only after I met the police commissioner and deputy commissioner that a case was registered,” she said.

The Daba police registered a case under section 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Mandeep Kaur, her husband Sumit Kumar and their relative Priya.

Daba station-house officer (SHO) inspector Gurdial Singh said the preliminary investigation suggests it was a personal dispute and not linked to the woman’s role in exposing drug dealers.

“Our probe suggests the attack was due to an old rivalry and not because of her complaint against drug peddlers. The accused family is not involved in drug trafficking,” said the SHO.

The victim, however, dismissed the police claim, said alleged that their reluctance in taking action discourages residents from speaking up against drug peddlers.

“On one hand, the police ask us to help them by giving information, but on the other hand, they fail to protect those who come forward. I will meet senior officials again to demand that proper sections are added to the FIR,” she said.