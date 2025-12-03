Hyderabad gears up for football star Messi's visit on Dec 13, review meet held for arrangements

A meeting was held in Telangana's Hyderabad on Tuesday to finalise arrangements for football superstar Lionel Messi’s upcoming visit to Hyderabad on December 13, as part of his highly anticipated GOAT India Tour 2025. The football legend will arrive in Hyderabad on the evening of December 13. (Getty Images)

Messi is scheduled to travel to four major Indian cities – Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad – giving fans across the country a chance to see the Argentine legend in person, as per news agency ANI.

The football legend will arrive in Hyderabad on the evening of December 13, following a grand celebration in Kolkata earlier the same day. Fans in South India are eagerly awaiting his arrival.

Key officials attending the meeting included Parvathi Reddy, Chief Patron and Advisor of GOAT Tour Hyderabad; Satadru Dutta, Chief Promoter of GOAT Tour India; Christopher Flannery, International Tour Adviser; Pablo Negre, Messi’s personal manager; and Dr. Rohin Reddy, Coordination Committee member.

The announcement has sparked excitement among fans, as Hyderabad joins Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi as one of the official host cities for the nationwide tour. With Hyderabad included, the GOAT India Tour will now cover the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, the West (Mumbai) on December 14, and the North (Delhi) on December 15.

Earlier, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy unveiled the official poster for the Hyderabad leg, marking the city’s official participation in the nationwide celebration of the GOAT India Tour.

(With ANI inputs)