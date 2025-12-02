Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai over bomb threat: Reports

An IndiGo flight bound for Telangana's Hyderabad was reportedly diverted to Mumbai on Tuesday over a threat message that warned of a bomb onboard the aircraft that took off from Kuwait. File photo: An IndiGo Airlines aircraft flies low as it prepares to land in Mumbai(REUTERS)

The threat message that came in via an email warned of a ‘human bomb’ and was received at the Delhi airport, News18 reported.

An official statement from the IndiGo airlines is awaited.

Security teams, including emergency responders, were kept on standby at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport of Mumbai for the emergency landing of the flight, operating under callsign 6E1234.

The aircraft - an Airbus A321-251NX - departed from Kuwait at 1:56 am and landed in Maharashtra's Mumbai at 8:10 am, data on FlightRadar24 showed.

On November 23, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport of Hyderabad received a bomb threat for a flight coming from Bahrain to the city, following which the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai where it landed safely.

Ultimately the threat turned out to be a hoax, PTI news agency had quoted an official as saying.

Police said a case was registered by the RGI airport officials based on a complaint filed.

The threat email received by the airport claimed that a bomb was placed on board the flight coming from Bahrain to Hyderabad. Following this, the flight was diverted to Mumbai where it landed safely, a police official said.

"Security checking was carried out there and nothing suspicious was found and bomb threat turned out to be hoax," the news agency quoted the official as saying.