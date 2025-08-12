Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Woman caught with hydroponic ganja worth 13.3 crore at Hyderabad Airport, arrested

PTI |
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 10:43 pm IST

Field testing confirmed the substance as cannabis. The seized material was identified as 13.3 kg of hydroponic ganja, it said.

A woman was arrested after 13.3 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at 13.3 crore was seized from her at the international airport here, the DRI said on Tuesday.

The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and remanded to judicial custody.(Unsplash/Representational)
The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and remanded to judicial custody.(Unsplash/Representational)

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit, intercepted an Indian female passenger who arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from Bangkok on August 11. A thorough search of the passenger’s check-in baggage revealed 20 packets containing a greenish lumpy substance, a release from DRI said.

Field testing confirmed the substance as cannabis. The seized material was identified as 13.3 kg of hydroponic ganja, it said.

The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and remanded to judicial custody.

Further investigation is in progress.

Follow Us On