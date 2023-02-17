Hyderabad man arrested in alleged terror funding case

The Hyderabad police on Thursday arrested a man suspected of terror funding, officials said.

The special investigation team (SIT) of Hyderabad central crime station nabbed one Mohammad Abdul Kaleem alias Arshad Khan, 36, from his residence in the old city, police said.

Police said that Kaleem was arrested in connection to the money provided to people who allegedly hatched a conspiracy to carry out terror attacks in Hyderabad during Dasara festivities in October last year.

“We kept a watch on his movements for the last few days,” a police official privy to the information said.

Kaleem was produced before the Nampally criminal court and was remanded to judicial custody at Chanchalguda central prison, an official said.

According to the police, Kaleem funded a total of ₹40 lakh, which he allegedly received from Pakistan through hawala, to three suspected terrorists identified as Abdul Zahed alias Motu (40), Mohd Sameeuddin alias Sami (39), and Maaz Hasan Farooq alias Maaz (29) from Humayun Nagar.

Police said the three suspected terrorists were arrested in October last year and recovered four grenades, Rs.5,41,800 cash and a motorcycle from them. Police said, one of the suspected terrorists Zahed was previously involved in several terror-related cases in Hyderabad.

According to the police, Zahed was in regular touch with three Pakistani ISI-LeT handlers – Farhatullah Ghouri alias FG, Siddique Bin Osman alias Rafique alias Abu Hamzala and Abdul Majeed alias Chotu.

The case was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which filed an independent case against the three accused and booked them under sections 18, 18(B) & 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the official added.

