Home / India News / Hyderabad man distributes alcohol pegs amid lockdown

Hyderabad man distributes alcohol pegs amid lockdown

Amid the nationwide lockdown, a Hyderabad resident distributed alcohol pegs among the people here on Sunday morning.

india Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:35 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hyderabad
Kumar said that he distributed the alcohol this morning to the people who desperately needed it.
Kumar said that he distributed the alcohol this morning to the people who desperately needed it.
         

Amid the nationwide lockdown, a Hyderabad resident distributed alcohol pegs among the people here on Sunday morning.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, “Yesterday I was returning to my residence in Hyderabad’s old city after completing my work, meanwhile in Champapet area I noticed that a woman suffering from convulsion/fits due to alcohol. She was shifted to a hospital later on.”

“Other people are also there who desperately need alcohol as they are addicted to it. I had an alcohol bottle at my residence. So, I thought of distributing alcohol pegs to such people,” he added.

Kumar said that he distributed the alcohol this morning to the people who desperately needed it.

He claimed that his intention was not to violate the government norms but to help the people.

