Hyderabad man makes over 1,000 kg laddu for Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

A man from Hyderabad named Nagabhushan Reddy has made a 1,265Kg laddu for Ayodhya Ram Mandir to be offered as an offering at the Temple. The laddu will be taken to Ayodhya from Hyderabad on January 17. It took 4 hours to just assemble the laddu.(ANI)

The laddu is carried in a refrigerated glass box. Nagabhushan Reddy said that around 30 people worked continuously for 24 hours to prepare this laddu.

"I own a catering service called Shree Ram Catering since 2000. When the Bhoomi Pooja of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple was happening, we thought to ourself as to what offering can be given to Sri Ram. Later, we came up with the idea that from the day of the Bhoomi Pooja to the day of the temple opening, each day we'll give 1Kg laddu," Nagabhushan Reddy told ANI.

"That's how we have prepared this 1,265Kg laddu for the Mandir. We are taking this laddu as a Yatra from Hyderabad to Ayodhya in a refrigerated box. We are starting the journey from Hyderabad on January 17 and travelling by road. Around 30 people worked continuously for 24 hours to prepare this laddu. It took us 4 hours to just assemble the laddu here," he added.

Sweet master Dushasan who has made this laddu said: "I feel very happy. This is the first time that I have such a huge work. We have done this with very much hard work. We have made this laddu such that it won't get damaged anyway during travel."

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be touring the premises of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Wednesday, the second day of the week-long Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya, Vedic scholar Acharya Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid said.

"On Wednesday, January 17, after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and a tour of the idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the Prasad premises," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a post on 'X' quoting the statement of Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid.

On Tuesday, Panchgavyaprashan was performed at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple with Panchgavya (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd), after worshipping Vishnu.

"On 16 January, as part of the Pratishtha Mahotsav of 22 January, in the Shri Ram temple built at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi place in Ayodhya, Shri Anil Mishra atoned all essential belongings and took a bath in the Saryu river. After worshipping Vishnu, he performed Panchgavyaprashan by offering Panchgavya and ghee," the temple trust stated.

The Karmakuti Homa was also performed at the idol-making place and Valmiki's Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana were recited at the pavilion on Tuesday, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust said.

"Godan (cow donation) was performed as part of atonement from Dwadshabd Paksha. After Dashdaan, Karmakuti Homa was performed at the idol-making place. This program concluded with grandeur. Acharya Vedicpravar Shri Laxmikant Dixit ji himself was present at the time of Havan. The recital of Valmiki Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana started in the pavilion," the temple trust said.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23, General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society.