Hyderabad Metro runs special train for 21 km to transport harvested heart
- It was for the first time when such a special train was run to transport a heart.
In a first of its kind initiative in the country, the Hyderabad metro rail on Tuesday created a special green corridor for 21 kilometres to facilitate non-stop transport of a harvested heart for transplantation at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.
A special metro train, which started from Nagole metro station, picked up the healthy heart harvested from a braindead patient at Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar at around 4.40 pm and travelled through the entire stretch of 21 kilometres non-stop to reach Jubilee Hills check-post, crossing 16 stations.
“It took less than 30 minutes for the train to reach Jubilee Hills check-post station. All stations were kept on guard and were informed through a public address system regarding the movement of the special train,” KVB Reddy, chief executive officer of L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited said.
An ambulance was kept ready at the destination station to take the heart and rush to the Apollo Hospitals at Jubilee Hills, about a kilometre away, to save the life of a patient who was waiting for the heart transplantation. “Only a team of medical experts only travelled along with the harvested heart in the special train,” Reddy said.
Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited managing director NVS Reddy claimed that it was for the first time that such a special train was run to transport a heart to save a life.
