PM Modi to address BJP national executive, resolution on 2024 polls likely

A political resolution focussing on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) preparations for the 2024 general elections and the issues that will be central to the party’ campaign is likely to be passed at its two-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting that begins in Hyderabad today, said people familiar with the matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the concluding session of the NEC on Sunday and will also address a rally in the city the same day.

A resolution on economic issues is also expected in the meeting.

Meanwhile, sparring between the BJP and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has escalated. Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao will not be receiving the Prime Minister at the airport. According to the state government, a minister has been deputed to receive the Prime Minister. A BJP functionary said this is not the first time that the chief minister has not gone to receive the Prime Minister as per protocol.

According to a person aware of the details, the state unit of the BJP had to pay ₹55 lakh as penalty for putting up hoardings along the roads in the city. “Permission is required from the municipal corporation for putting up hoardings. While the TRS grabbed all the space along the road medians, the BJP had to make use of the space along the periphery. We are expecting to be slapped with more penalty,” said a leader.

Both the TRs and the BJP have tried to outdo each other in putting up giant hoardings of their leaders. While the BJP hoardings are trimmed in saffron, a bright pink sets apart the hoardings by the TRS.

