Hyderabad police book cases against Owaisi, Pathan and Kapil Mishra for hate speeches

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 20:03 IST

Hyderabad Police has booked a case against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi for alleged provocative speeches in connection with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Cases were also booked against former MIM legislator Waris Pathan from Maharashtra and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra for their hate speeches.

Moghalpura inspector of police A Ravi Kumar said a case has been registered following the directions of the 7th additional chief metropolitan magistrate court at Nampally in Hyderabad on Thursday, based on a petition filed by political activist Namdhari Balakishan Rao.

“We are verifying the contents of the petition and take up investigation accordingly,” he said, refusing to elaborate further.

The case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 156 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Waris Pathan is the prime accused, and Owaisi has been named the second accused and Kapil Mishra is accused no.3.

The complainant alleged that Pathan, during the anti-CAA public meeting at Kalaburgi in Karnataka had delivered a provocative speech, in the presence of party president Asaduddin Owaisi on February 15. The alleged provocative speech may have resulted in animosity between Hindu and Muslim communities and led to communal clashes.

Rao also alleged that, BJP leader Kapil Misra had led a gathering in support of CAA at Maujpur Chowk and Jafarabad in Delhi on February 23, after which violence erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups and later resulted in communal clash between the two communities.

He demanded that action be taken against the MIM leaders and Mishra for their inflammatory comments. Based on the court directive, the police registered the case. Owaisi and Pathan could not be reached for comments.