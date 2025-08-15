Hyderabad police raid drug-fuelled birthday party, 51 foreign nationals arrested

The Cyderabad police busted a drug-fuelled birthday party in Moinabad, arresting 51 foreign nationals from the spot, including Ugandans and Nigerians. The police raided the place on Friday, after receiving information regarding an illegal gathering.(PTI file photo/ Representational)

The party was being held at the S K Natural Retreat farmhouse in Moinabad, which comes under the Chevella Assembly constituency, India Today reported.

The police conducted the operation on Friday around 10 pm, after receiving information regarding an illegal gathering with loud music and alcohol consumption.

The party, which was allegedly organised to celebrate a Ugandan national's birthday, was raided by nearly 100 personnel from Cyberabad Commissionerate, including Rajendranagar Zone Police and SOT Shamshabad.

Foreign nationals from around 11 countries were detained, with 37 of them hailing from Uganda, two from Nigeria and three from Liberia. Nationals from Botswana, Kenya, Cameroon, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Ghana, and Malawi were also detained.

Several guests found in semi-conscious state

The police seized 90 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from the place, none of which had an excise licence.

The seized items included 59 Budweiser beer tins, 7 Bacardi beers, 4 Breezers, 3 Iconic White, 1 Mansion House, 1 Royal Challenge, 5 Sula bottles, 1 McDowell’s, and 9 vodka bottles, India Today reported.

On inspection after the raid, several guests at the party were found in a semi-conscious state after the alleged consumption of intoxicants.

The police has asked immigration officials to verify the visa status of all those who have been detained, India Today quoted Rajendranagar DCP Srinivas as saying. “Once immigration checks are complete, drug tests will be conducted,” Srinivas said, adding that a case had also been registered against the owner of the farmhouse for violating excise laws and police permit norms.

After detaining the guests, the police confirmed that two woman and one man had consumed ganja. While six women and nine men who had valid documents were released, the otherswere issued Restriction Orders by the Bureau of Immigration, and later shifted to the Holding Centre.

The police are probing the way in which the contraband might have been supplied to the party.