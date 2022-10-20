Hyderabad school principal, driver held over rape of 4-yr-old

A 34-year-old driver of a school principal was arrested on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl, in Hyderabad’s posh Banjara Hills area, the police said.

The principal, who was initially absconding, was also arrested later in the day for reportedly ignoring a complaint of the minor’s parents, they added.

According to the police complaint lodged by the survivor’s mother late on Tuesday, her daughter joined the school five months ago and was a student of lower kindergarten.

Since Monday, the survivor was complaining of pain in her legs and, when enquired, she told her mother about the sexual assault, said assistant commissioner of police (Banjara Hills), M Sudershan.

“The parents visited the school along with the girl,where she identified the accused as her harasser,” he added.

The accused, identified as Beemana Rajani Kumar, has been arrested and a local court remanded him in judicial custody by a local court later in the day.

“Based on the complaint lodged by the parents, the Banjara Hills police arrested Rajani Kumar, hailing from Attapur area. A case has been booked under Section 376 (2) (f) (sexually assaulting a minor girl below 12 years) and also under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act,” he said.

The survivor was later sent to Bharosa centre for counselling, where her statement was recorded.

The survivor’s parents have also alleged that the school principal ignored their complaints when they approached her on Monday.

The school principal was arrested later in the day, Sudershan said.

Meanwhile, relatives of the victim and several activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a demonstration in front of the Banjara Hills police station, demanding stringent action against the accused and arrest of the school principal.

Geeta Murthy, president of BJP Telangana’s Mahila Morcha, condemned the incident and demanded harsh punishment to the accused and trial of the case in a fast-track court.

The state Congress committee president, A Revanth Reddy, attacked private school managements.

“They are more interested in making money by collecting exorbitant fees, but not in ensuring security to girl children. The sexual assault on a four-year-old girl was unpardonable,” he tweeted, demanding stringent action against the school management.

