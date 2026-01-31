Hyderabad: Techie, 38, and her two teenage children die by suicide on railway tracks

HYDERABAD: A 38-year-old techie and her two teenage children were found dead along the railway tracks between Cherlapally and Ghatkesar railway stations near Hyderabad, police said on Saturday. Officials from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the scene shortly after. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the mutilated bodies have been sent for autopsy and suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Police said the railway police were alerted about the casualties at 12:40 am on Saturday by a loco pilot of a goods train passing on the adjacent tracks who spotted the three bodies on the multi-modal transport system (MMTS) railway line near Cherlapally railway station.

The deceased were identified as the woman, a software professional, her 18-year-old daughter, a Class 12 student, and a 17-year-old son who was in Class 11. The family lived in Harithaharam Colony in the Boduppal area of Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

“We suspect that they died by suicide,” a Secunderabad general railway police (GRP) official said.

“Preliminary findings suggest suicide as no train tickets were found with the victims, indicating they did not intend to travel,” he added.

The woman’s husband works for a ceramic company in Nellore and was not at home at the time of the incident.

“We have shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, for post-mortem examination. We have informed the family members and through them, we shall find out the causes of the death,” the railway police official said.

Police inquiries among the family’s neighbours did not indicate that the family was facing financial problems. The mother, a software professional, earned a decent salary and the two children were in good schools, police said.

The Secunderabad GRP has registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which relates to a police inquiry into a suspected case of suicide.or accidental death.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290