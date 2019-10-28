Hyderabad woman kills mother over relationship, arrested: Police

india

Oct 28, 2019

Hyderabad

The Rachakonda police in Hyderabad on Monday arrested a 20-year-old woman who allegedly killed her 39-year- old mother who objected to her relationship with a male friend, and dumped the body on the railway tracks at Ramannapet in Yadadri Bhongir district.

The woman, presently being questioned in Hayathnagar police station, is believed to have confessed to the murder which happened on the night of October 18 at her house in Munaganuru village of Hayatnagar block on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Police officials declined to divulge more details about the murder, and said an investigation is on-going. “The case is being probed by our Assistant Commissioner of Police,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanpreet Singh said.

A police officer in the DCP’s office said on condition of anonymity that the woman preserved the body for three days in the house before dumping it with the help of her friend.

The woman appeared to show no remorse, this officer said, adding that she “admitted to having sex with her friend , right next to the body.”

The woman’s father, a trucker, was on a long trip and returned home on October 25. When he did not find his wife at home, he asked his daughter who said she had been away in Visakhapatnam and was not aware of where the mother had gone. She participated in a search for the mother and, on Saturday, even lodged a complaint with the Hayatnagar police. In an attempt to mislead the police she even claimed her parents used to fight a lot.

On Sunday, the father , who had by then spoken to neighbours, grew suspicious about his daughter’s behaviour. He complained to the police. “She was taken into custody on Monday morning and questioned ,” the police official quoted above said.

She confessed that her mother had caught her having sex with her friend. Worried that it could become a scandal, she throttled her mother to death.

As for the body, the Railway police at Ramannapet railway station found the badly mutilated body of a woman on the railway tracks on October 22, registered a case of suspicious death and preserved the body in the local mortuary after post-mortem for three days, following which they cremated it.

Oct 28, 2019