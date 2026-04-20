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Panic on Hyderabad-Hubbali flight airborne for 3 hrs amid bad weather, lands safely in Bengaluru

All 22 passengers on the flight were reported to be safe, though the situation created panic.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 10:42 am IST
PTI |
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A Fly91 flight from Hyderabad to Hubballi was diverted to Bengaluru due to adverse weather conditions, with airport officials maintaining that all passengers were safe.

Some of the scared passengers were in tears and started praying for their safety. (Phot for representation)

The incident caused panic among the passengers as the aircraft remained airborne for three hours on Sunday.

Also read: TMC hits out at Modi, says Jharkhand CM forced to return to Ranchi due to PM's 'jhalmuri' break in Jhargram

Some of the scared passengers were in tears and started praying for their safety.

The flight, which departed Hyderabad at around 3.30 pm, was scheduled to land in Hubballi at about 4.30 pm but was unable to do so due to unfavourable weather, sources said.

"Due to bad weather, the flight from Hyderabad to Hubballi was diverted to Bengaluru," an airport official said, adding that such diversions are a standard safety measure.

"All passengers are safe. There is no issue," the official said.

 
civil aviation flight hyderabad bengaluru
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Home / India News / Panic on Hyderabad-Hubbali flight airborne for 3 hrs amid bad weather, lands safely in Bengaluru
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