I am the leader of opposition and I have the right to speak: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the current government is not allowing him to speak, adding that as the leader of the opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, he has the right to ask questions. The Lok Sabha witnessed noisy protests by opposition parties seeking a discussion on Operation Sindoor. (Facebook official page)

Gandhi alleged that a “new approach” was being followed, where only the treasury bench members were being allowed to speak while the opposition voices were being blocked.

“The defence minister and others from the government are allowed to speak, but opposition leaders are not. I am the leader of the opposition. I have the right to speak, but they are not letting me. This is their new approach,” he said.

“Discussion will only happen if they allow it. Conventionally, if ministers can speak, the opposition should also be heard. We wanted to raise key issues but weren’t allowed,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the LoP should be allowed to speak in Parliament.

“If they really want a discussion, why wasn’t the LoP allowed to speak even for a minute?”, she asked.

The Union parliamentary affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju assured that the government was open to discussions after a timeline was set up by the Business Advisory Committee.

“It is the first day of the session and everyone is creating a ruckus. The Government of India is ready to discuss all issues,” Rijiju said.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began on Monday.