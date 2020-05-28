I blame Cong, MVA for playing politics: Fadnavis

india

Updated: May 28, 2020 23:23 IST

New Delhi Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has denied accusations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to topple Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. In a telephone interview with Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Fadnavis spoke about the issue. Edited excerpts:

How would you react to a perception that the BJP is indulging in politics in the middle of a pandemic?

The BJP is not playing politics. [Congress leader] Rahul Gandhi gives statements everyday blaming the Centre government to hide the failures of his own government [in Maharashtra]... this is called politics. We are trying to help the government. The central government is also trying to help. It has given them Rs 28,000 crore... I blame the Congress and MVA government for playing politics because they have no control over the spread of the coronavirus and therefore, they want to set different narratives.

They do not want the focus on coronavirus because 37% of the positive cases are from Maharashtra and 41% of the deaths occurred here... There are no beds in hospitals, no ambulances, people are dying on the roads.

Does the BJP want the President’s rule?

...we have not demanded the President’s rule. The BJP does not want to form the government; this is not the right time. It is more important to fight the pandemic. We want to focus on helping the poor, farmers and use all our energy to help people. I do not think this is the time when we should think of changing the government...

Could you elaborate on your statement that the government will fall because of its internal contradictions?

...three parties coming together is in itself a contradiction. The ideological view of the Shiva Sena has been diametrically opposite to that of Congress and the NCP [Nationalist Congress Party]. Sharad Pawar [NCP chief] had many times manufactured factions in the Sena. Just for the sake of forming a government, they have come together. But the ideological and cultural differences will not allow them to cope with each other.