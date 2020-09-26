e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘I can eat Rukhi-Sukhi rotis’: Chouhan reinstates Indore food safety officer

‘I can eat Rukhi-Sukhi rotis’: Chouhan reinstates Indore food safety officer

The officer thanked MP CM for revoking his suspension and added that he didn’t know what was his fault.

india Updated: Sep 26, 2020 16:57 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Shivraj Singh Chouhan decided to revoke the suspension of the officer after he learnt of the development through social media.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan decided to revoke the suspension of the officer after he learnt of the development through social media. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has cancelled the suspension order of a food safety officer, who had reportedly not served fresh chapatis to the CM during his visit to Indore on Wednesday.

Manish Swami was suspended for alleged dereliction of duty during the CM’s visit, said an officer of the district administration. However, when the CM learnt of the punishment through the social media late on Friday, he asked the collector to reinstate Swami.

Talking to media persons in Sagar on Friday, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “I don’t have any problem in eating ‘rukhi sukhi’ chapatis and I don’t feel that it is appropriate to suspend an officer for serving not so fresh food to me. I never mind if I go through any difficulty during my visit to different districts because I am a public servant and dedicated to work for the welfare of the people.”

Also Read: Chouhan refers to poll panel’s guidelines, tweets appeal to wash ‘hand’ completely

Manish Swami thanked CM and said, “I don’t know the reason behind my suspension but I am so happy that the CM sir thought about me and ordered the revocation of the suspension order.”

Indore district collector Manish Singh, who issued the order of suspension, couldn’t be contacted for his comment.

tags
top news
BJP announces new central team; Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje are among national vice presidents
BJP announces new central team; Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje are among national vice presidents
CBI chargesheet says Tuticorin cops tortured father, son ‘whole night’
CBI chargesheet says Tuticorin cops tortured father, son ‘whole night’
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Sushant case: Deepika leaves NCB office, questioning of Shraddha, Sara on
Sushant case: Deepika leaves NCB office, questioning of Shraddha, Sara on
Nigeria blasphemy row: Auschwitz memorial head volunteers to serve sentence
Nigeria blasphemy row: Auschwitz memorial head volunteers to serve sentence
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In