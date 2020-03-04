‘I have one ideology called India’, says Gautam Gambhir

india

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:55 IST

BJP Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir said on Wednesday that he has “only one ideology and that is called India.”

“People have been asking what ideology do I belong to. Whether it is the right wing whether it is the left or whether it is the middle, whether it is communist? I don’t understand all these ideologies. I have always believed in one ideology. I have always worked for one ideology and the name of that ideology is India,” he said at a college function in his constituency.

Gambhir’s take on nationalism is contrasting to those of several BJP leaders including Union minister Anurag Thakur during the Delhi election campaign where many of them made provocative speeches in the name of nationalism.

Last month, the lawmaker from East Delhi had also criticised his party colleague Kapil Mishra for his provocative speech as violence rocked Delhi and said strict action must be taken against those responsible regardless of their allegiance.

He had come under attack from Mishra’s supporters for his comment on the Delhi violence.

Gambhir, a former Indian cricketer, told the students that he has no vested interested politics and he didn’t want to use it as a medium to reach somewhere because he had already achieved what he had wanted to.

“People ask why I joined politics. And what do you want to achieve in politics. And I want to promise you that when I joined politics it was not to reach somewhere. I have already achieved what I wanted to. I have achieved my childhood dream. I came to politics with the only intention of giving something to the country,” he said.