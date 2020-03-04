e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘I have one ideology called India’, says Gautam Gambhir

‘I have one ideology called India’, says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, a former Indian cricketer, said he has no vested interested politics he had already achieved what he had wanted to.

india Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir addressing students at a college function in Delhi on Wednesday.
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir addressing students at a college function in Delhi on Wednesday.(https://twitter.com/GautamGambhir)
         

BJP Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir said on Wednesday that he has “only one ideology and that is called India.”

“People have been asking what ideology do I belong to. Whether it is the right wing whether it is the left or whether it is the middle, whether it is communist? I don’t understand all these ideologies. I have always believed in one ideology. I have always worked for one ideology and the name of that ideology is India,” he said at a college function in his constituency.

Gambhir’s take on nationalism is contrasting to those of several BJP leaders including Union minister Anurag Thakur during the Delhi election campaign where many of them made provocative speeches in the name of nationalism.

Last month, the lawmaker from East Delhi had also criticised his party colleague Kapil Mishra for his provocative speech as violence rocked Delhi and said strict action must be taken against those responsible regardless of their allegiance.

He had come under attack from Mishra’s supporters for his comment on the Delhi violence.

Gambhir, a former Indian cricketer, told the students that he has no vested interested politics and he didn’t want to use it as a medium to reach somewhere because he had already achieved what he had wanted to.

“People ask why I joined politics. And what do you want to achieve in politics. And I want to promise you that when I joined politics it was not to reach somewhere. I have already achieved what I wanted to. I have achieved my childhood dream. I came to politics with the only intention of giving something to the country,” he said.

tags
top news
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
Major headache for Rajasthan govt after Italian couple catches coronavirus
Major headache for Rajasthan govt after Italian couple catches coronavirus
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news