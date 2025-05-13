‘I said, let's not trade nuclear missiles…': Donald Trump repeats India-Pakistan ceasefire claim

Despite India rejecting his claim of having brokered the Pakistan ceasefire understanding over trade recently, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again reiterated the same in a speech in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum, in Riyadh.(REUTERS)

Vising Saudi Arabia on a bilateral trip, Donald Trump stated that he hoped to be a peacemaker as he announced removing longstanding US sanctions against Syria, imposed during ex-President Bashar al-Assad's rule.

“My greatest hope is to be a peacemaker and to be a unifier. I do not like war... I knocked down ISIS in three weeks. People said it would take 4-5 years. We did it in three weeks,” he said.

‘My admin successfully brokered a historic ceasefire’: Trump

To back up his ‘peacemaker’ statement, Trump also used the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire as an example and claimed that his administration asked both India and Pakistan to trade goods, instead of nuclear missiles.

“Just days ago, my administration successfully brokered a historic ceasefire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan. I used trade to a large extent. I said let's make a deal, let's do some trading. Let's not trade nuclear missiles. Let's trade the things you make so beautifully. And they both have very powerful leaders, strong leaders and it all stopped. Hopefully it will remain that way,” he said.

India on Tuesday pushed back against US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate on Kashmir and his claim that he used trade to prevent a “nuclear war” between India and Pakistan, with the external affairs ministry saying the military action under Operation Sindoor was “entirely in the conventional domain”.

The US President, currently in his second tenure, also praised US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for his pivotal role in brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“I am proud of Marco Rubio. Marco stand up, what a great job you did in that. Thank you JD Vance...Maybe we can even get them together a little bit, Marco where they can go out and have a nice dinner together.”

Trump was the first to announce the ceasefire on May 10, that the both countries had reached an immediate understanding to halt military actions.

“We reached a historic ceasefire a few days ago—millions could have died in a conflict between India and Pakistan.”

Trump and the US administration's claims on brokering the ceasefire has been denied by the Indian government indirectly in an official statement recently. In press statement, the Indian government and Indian Army has maintained that the ceasefire was reached through bilateral talks between DGMOs of both countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a press briefing recently said, “We have a longstanding national position that any issues pertaining to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally. That stated policy has not changed. As you are aware, the outstanding matter is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, even PM Modi in his speech on Tuesday, maintained that India would only talk to Pakistan, if it was related to terrorism and the vacation of PoK.