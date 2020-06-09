e-paper
Home / India News / ‘I salute corona warriors for risking their lives to save others’: Amit Shah at West Bengal Jan Samvad Rally

‘I salute corona warriors for risking their lives to save others’: Amit Shah at West Bengal Jan Samvad Rally

This comes a day after Shah addressed the ‘Odisha Jansamvad’ virtual rally on Monday.

india Updated: Jun 09, 2020 12:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Union home minister Amit Shah.
File photo: Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah addressed the ‘West Bengal Jan Samvad Rally’ via video conferencing on Tuesday and lauded the selfless, tireless fight put up by ‘corona warriors’ against India’s battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. Shah started his virtual address by emphasising the significance of West Bengal, describing it as a land of great leaders and intellectuals like Rabindranath Tagore, Subhas Chandra Bose, among many others.

Shah said he prays for the souls of all those who have lost their lives in the fight against Covid-19 and the destruction brought by cyclone Amphan in the state. He also remembered the many party workers who lost their lives amid the political battle in the state since 2014.

“I pay my respect to their families as they’ve contributed to the development of Sonar Bangla (golden Bengal),” he said.

Shah’s Tuesday’s address comes a day after he addressed the ‘Odisha Jansamvad’ virtual rally on Monday in a series of online events that started with him addressing the ‘Bihar Jansamvad’ event on Sunday.

In his Odisha virual rally on Monday, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “go gaz ki doori (a distance of two yards) mantra to fight against the coronavirus pandemic does not mean to distance the party and its people.

“Do gaz ki doori’ cannot create a distance between BJP and its people,” said Shah at Odisha Jansamvad virtual rally.

Shah’s Sunday address during the Bihar virtual rally was wide-ranging which he said had nothing to do with the Assembly polls due in the state later this year.

‘West Bengal only state where political violence is propagated’: Amit Shah
Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is ‘very rare’, WHO says
Covid-19: Administrative reforms department limits staff number
Day after overruling AAP govt order, Delhi L-G calls all-party meeting
2 arrested in Rajasthan for sharing confidential details with Pakistan
Hundreds sign petition to remove ‘Clive of India’ statue in UK
EXCLUSIVE | ‘I’ve never disclosed this but here’s how Dhoni was picked’
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
