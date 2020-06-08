e-paper
‘Do gaz ki doori’ cannot become distance between BJP and people: Amit Shah

Home minister Amit Shah has been conducting a series of virtual rallies to drive home the message of the government.

india Updated: Jun 08, 2020 17:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses 'Bihar Jansamvad rally through video conferencing in New Delhi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses 'Bihar Jansamvad rally through video conferencing in New Delhi. (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “go gaz ki doori (a distance of two yards) mantra to fight against the coronavirus pandemic cannot mean to put a distance between the BJP and its people, underlined home minister Amit Shah at a virtual rally on Monday. The minister has been conducting a series of virtual rallies to drive home the message of the government.

“Do gaz ki doori’ cannot put a distance between BJP and its people,” said Amit Shah at Odisha Jan Samvad virtual rally.

On Sunday he conducted ‘Bihar Jansamvad’, underscoring it is not a poll rally and added this virtual rally for the people of Bihar was to bring the country together in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BJP seems to be the first party off the blocks, giving a push to political activities with these rallies. The Congress, on its part, has been conducting various press conferences to seek answers from the government and suggest measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Rahul Gandhi, in particular, has been holding online conversations with experts to find a way out of the grave health crisis that has severely hit both the economy and the people.

After four phases of nationwide lockdown, it has now been ordered in containment zones till June 30. The Centre, with an “economic focus” in mind, has decided to open up gradually in a three-phase plan.

