‘I think the agitation will continue’: Farmers' leader Tikait
- Agriculture minister Tomar continues to remain hopeful that only discussions can pave the way for the implementation of the laws and resolve differences.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait warned the government on Sunday that farmers will continue their agitation until the three farm laws are repealed. The farmers' leader also asked the government regarding its reluctance towards a total rollback of the laws even after witnessing massive protests for the last eight weeks at Delhi’s borders. “If a few lakh farmers are camping at the borders of Delhi, why is the government not repealing the farm laws? I think the agitation will continue,” Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Farmers’ unions' representatives and the Centre had held the ninth rounds of discussions on Friday to resolve the concerns raised by farmers regarding the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Both sides failed to mitigate the issues and will once again meet on January 19 to discuss their concerns.
Farmers are demanding a total repeal of the laws but the Centre has clarified its position saying that they are here to stay and the government is ready for the long haul. Farmers’ unions' representatives have also declined to take up their grievances to the Supreme Court-appointed four-member committee. The top court had on January 12 formed a panel of four members to help the Centre and the farmers’ unions representatives reach an amicable agreement concerning the farm laws. Following the meeting with Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal, who have represented the Centre in all the nine rounds of discussions, Tikait had announced that no farmers’ unions representatives shall discuss the issues with the panel.
The panel consisted of Bhupinder S Mann, president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, president of Maharashtra's Shetkeri Sangthana, Anil Ghanwat; Pramod Kumar Joshi, the director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute, and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati. Two days after the panel was formed Bhupinder S Mann, BKU president, recused himself from the panel citing that his duties lie with farmers of the nation and the farmers of Punjab.
Agriculture minister Tomar continues to remain hopeful that only discussions can pave the way for the implementation of the laws and resolve differences. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he said that the government is ready to bring amendments to the laws and asked farmers unions’ to take an alternative approach rather than demanding a total rollback of the laws.
“We had sent a proposal to farmer unions in which we agreed to address their apprehensions regarding mandis and traders' registration among other things. The government has also agreed to discuss laws on stubble burning and electricity but unions only want the repeal of the laws,” Tomar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Farmers are demanding a rollback of the farm laws passed during the monsoon session as they believe that these laws will affect the procurement of crop yields under government schemes like the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system. They also highlighted that the laws will aid corporate farming.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hooch bust in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh ends in death of 5 cows
- Local people accused the authorities of destroying the alcohol drums in the open and not taking precautions to stop access of the liquor to the cows.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farooq Abdullah says 'can't even kiss my wife' because of pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena gets ambitious, to contest 100 seats in Bengal assembly polls
- The Shiv Sena which is a marginal force in West Bengal, is aiming to punch much above its weight.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine drive: Health Ministry instructs states to identify bottlenecks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I&B ministry summons Amazon Prime India officials after controversy over Tandav
- BJP parliamentarian from Maharashtra Manoj Kotak and West Ghatkopar MLA Ram Kadam demanded a ban on the series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook, Twitter representatives to appear before IT parliamentary panel
- HT had reported on Wednesday that the panel was mulling the decision in the wake of the privacy concerns surrounding WhatsApp’s new policy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt procures paddy worth ₹1.06 lakh crore so far this kharif season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Plea on farmers tractor rally in SC on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LoC infiltration down by 70%, surrender policy for terrorists in the works: Army
- Chinar Corps commander Lt Gen BS Raju said the Line of Control remains fairly active because of Pakistan's attempts to push in terrorists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record construction of 534 km of national highways in one week, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajinikanth's 'Makkal Mandram' office-bearers join DMK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear plea of Delhi Police to stay tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day
- The Delhi Police in its application seeking injunction against farmers taking out a tractor rally had said that the tractor rally could cause law and order problems and embarrass the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers stage protest rally against new farm laws in Jammu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 103, India's first voter casts vote in Himachal Pradesh panchayat polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox