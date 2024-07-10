‘I touch your feet’: Nitish Kumar pleads with IAS officer to finish work on time

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday pleaded with an IAS office to complete a developmental project. The incident took place during the inauguration ceremony of Phase 3 of the JP Ganga Pathway, also known as the Marine Drive of Patna. Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Samarat Choudhry during the inauguration of the section of JP Ganga Pathway, in Patna, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

While speaking to the IAS officer, Nitish Kumar mentioned the connecting road from Kangan Ghat to Ashok Rajpath. He asked him to get the project completed.

"Kahiye to hum aapka pair chhu lete hain (I shall touch your feet if that is what you want),” said Nitish Kumar as the horrified official scurried back several steps.

"Sir, please don't do this," said the officer.

Top government officials and political leaders also got on their feet to prevent the veteran leader from touching his feet.

Nitish Kumar was accompanied by Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav and two deputy chief ministers, Vinay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Chaudhary.

"It will be very helpful for people to travel to Patna after the construction is completed. It will save people's time and it will be convenient for someone coming from the Northern side,” said Nitish Kumar.

Sharing the video of the incident on X, RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Nitish Kumar government.

"When the credibility of governance is lost and the ruler lacks self-confidence, then he has to put aside principles, conscience and ideas and bow down to everyone from top to bottom. However, we are not worried about the chair but about the present and future of Bihar and 14 crore Biharis," he wrote.

Built by the government of Bihar, the JP Ganga Path is also known as Patna's Marine Drive. The project was planned to ease congestion between the eastern and western parts of Patna, divided by several rivers.

Phase 3 of the project runs for almost 3.4 km from Gaighat to Kanganghat. The first phase of JP Ganga Pathway from Digha to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) became operational in June 2022. The second phase from PMCH to Gaighat was opened to commuters on August 2023.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)