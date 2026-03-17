‘I want Nayanthara’: AIADMK MP remarks while criticising Stalin at women safety rally stokes controversy

“This is not the first time he has made such derogatory comments concerning women. And what does Mr. Edappadi Palaniswami propose to do? Does he have the courage to question Mr. CV Shanmugam? Can he ask that? If he is a true leader, if he really thinks that he's working for the welfare of the women and safety of the women, then Mr. Edappadi Palaniswami should sack Mr. CV Shanmugam, should take action against Mr. CV Shanmugam. Will he do that? That is the million-dollar question,” he added further.

The DMK strongly condemned the statement, calling it inappropriate and offensive. Party spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai told news agency ANI, “It's a disgusting statement made by Mr. CV Shanmugam. He has to apologize for that. He has to make a public apology. The question is, the ADMK is waxing eloquence about the safety of women and how does these kind of statements augur well for the safety of women? And Mr. CV Shanmugam is a repeat offender."

The comment came during an AIADMK protest in Villupuram, where Shanmugam criticised Chief Minister M K Stalin’s and said, “Tell us your dream” initiative. In the course of his speech, he said, “I want Nayanthara, will you fulfill? Will the Chief Minister fulfill someone's dream to marry Nayanthara?”

A political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam made a remark involving actor Nayanthara during a women safety rally, drawing sharp reactions from the ruling DMK.

He further added that such remarks were not new, noting past instances where similar comments had led to legal action, though one such case was later quashed by the high court. He said repeated behaviour of this kind was “a disgrace to politics” and criticised the AIADMK for allowing it to continue.

Row over women's safety ahead of Tamil Nadu polls The controversy comes at a politically sensitive time, with campaigning intensifying ahead of the state assembly elections. The war of words between parties has also sharpened around the issue of women’s safety.

State minister S Regupathy accused the AIADMK and BJP of creating a misleading narrative. He told ANI, "I challenge AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami to present comparative statistics on murder rates during the AIADMK regime versus the current DMK government. The AIADMK and BJP are attempting to create a false perception that women are unsafe in Tamil Nadu." He also highlighted measures taken by the current government to protect the confidentiality of women filing complaints.

On the other side, BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan questioned the state government’s record, alleging rising crimes against women and accusing the administration of being insensitive. She said repeated incidents of harassment and assault were being reported and criticised the Chief Minister for not addressing the issue adequately.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami also targeted the DMK government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order and raising concerns over issues such as alleged drug sales near schools and unresolved criminal cases.

With the Election Commission of India announcing that Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4, political tensions in the state are continuing to escalate, with both sides sharpening their attacks in the run-up to the elections.

(With ANI inputs)