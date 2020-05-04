‘I was frightened’: Jharkhand man on Covid-19 battle and how he overcame depression

india

Updated: May 04, 2020 13:08 IST

A railway employee, one of the 22 people to recover after testing positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19 in Jharkhand, has said that being in touch with his family members helped him overcome depression. The man was discharged from the hospital, but is under home quarantine till May 11.

“I was frightened of the disease besides being worried about my pregnant wife. However, doctors instilled confidence in me. Constant talks with family members on mobile helped me overcome the sense of fear and depression,” said the 32-year-old.

According to the Union health ministry data on Monday, Jharkhand has recorded 115 Covid-19 positive cases, with three people having lost their lives to the pathogen.

The railway employee, a trackman, is one of the two persons who till now have tested positive in Dhanbad district, popularly known as the coal city of the country. Both have recovered and now discharged from the hospital.

The railway employee is now in home quarantine in his official residence at DS colony, which is under complete curfew since April 18.

He is currently living alone as his wife and six-year-old son are with his in-laws in neighbouring Bokaro district. The man’s parents and his two siblings are in their native village in Bihar.

His wife has been with her parents since before the lockdown. It had only been few days since he had returned from his in-law’s place to Dhanbad, that he was detected Covid-19 positive. His colony in heart of Dhanbad got converted into a containment zone.

Over a dozen primary contacts, including his wife and son were tested, but all of them tested negative for the disease.

“I broke down both emotionally and mentally when the doctor in divisional railway hospital (in Dhanbad) informed me that coronavirus has infected me. I had heard about the disease, and mostly bad things. Initially, I had lost hope of recovery. But after getting admitted at the Central Hospital (dedicated Covid-19 hospital), I felt better. Doctors and nursing staff were very encouraging,” said the trackman.

Besides the doctors, he also remained in constant touch with his family members. He would call up his family members several times in a day.

“I was worried for my wife and family members. But it comforted me when their reports came negative. There was no objection on using the phone any time of the day. Since it was easy to speak to my family members, they were also relieved,” he said.

The railway employee said his colleagues and seniors also called him on few occasions to check his condition when in the hospital.

He has now set a routine. “Since I am alone in the house, I have engaged myself in cleaning the quarter and other belongings to spend time. I also spend time watching TV besides cooking food and speaking to family members,” he added.

On his immediate future plans after completion of his quarantine, he said while he would follow doctors’ prescription on health front. The man is, however, still undecided if he would meet his family soon after coming out of quarantine.