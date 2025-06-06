IAF Apache attack helicopter makes precautionary landing in Saharanpur: Report

An Indian Air Force Apache attack helicopter made a precautionary landing on Friday during a routine training sortie near Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, news agency ANI reported, citing IAF officials. The Apache attack chopper returned to the Saharanpur air base, IAF officials reportedly said.(File image via X/@IAF_MCC)

The chopper returned to the Saharanpur air base, the above-cited IAF officials added.

More details are awaited on the incident.

In April, another helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing near a dam in Gujarat's Jamnagar district.

While it was not immediately known how many personnel were on board the chopper, Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu confirmed that no one was injured.

According to the local police, the chopper made an emergency landing around 11 am on the outskirts of Changa village near Rangmati dam on April 21, about 22 km from the Jamnagar Air Force Station.

Delu said, "The IAF helicopter made an emergency landing due to some issues near Rangmati dam. No one was injured in the incident."

IAF officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation from their side, police told reporters.

In February, pilots of a twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft ejected safely before the aircraft crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh while it was on a routine training sortie.

The accident happened near Sunari Chowki on FFebruary 6.

A Court of Inquiry was ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash, Defence officials cited by news agency ANI had said.

Visuals from the crash site showed the pieces of the aircraft on fire, with plumes of smoke arising from them.

Indian Air Force had said in a post on X, "A Mirage 2000 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Shivpuri (Gwalior), during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction. Both the pilots ejected safely. An enquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the accident."

In November last year, a MiG-29 fighter jet crashed into a field near Uttar Pradesh's Agra during a routine training sortie due to a technical glitch. The pilot ejected himself to safety at the time of the crash.