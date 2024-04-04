 IAF helicopter Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in Ladakh | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

IAF helicopter Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in Ladakh

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2024 03:09 PM IST

The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the incident.

An Indian Air Force's Apache helicopter made an emergency landing in Ladakh and sustained damage due to undulating terrain and high altitude, the IAF said on Thursday. It added that the incident took place on Wednesday and both the pilots on board are safe.

An Indian Air Force's Apache helicopter(File)
An Indian Air Force's Apache helicopter(File)

The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the incident.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"An IAF Apache helicopter carried out a precautionary landing during an operational training sortie in Ladakh on April 3. During the process of this landing, it sustained damage due to undulating terrain and high altitude," the IAF said in a brief statement.

"Both the pilots on board are safe and have been recovered to the nearest airbase. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause," the IAF said.

IAF helicopters conduct trials on national highway

The incident took place days after the IAF Chinook, Mi-17 and ALH helicopters landed on a stretch of the national highway linking Kashmir with the rest of the country as part of an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) drill, the first such exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, two US-manufactured Chinook, one Russian-made Mi-17 and two Advance Light helicopters (ALH) landed on the Wanpoh-Sangam stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the early hours of Tuesday.

Chinook helicopters, which have a top speed of 310 kmph and a travel range of 741 km, are used for heavy lifting and the main cabin can hold over 33 fully-equipped troops. It can also be used for medical evacuation and has space for 24 stretchers.

The Mi-17 helicopters can accommodate up to 35 troops. Both these helicopters have been pressed into relief and rescue operations during natural disasters.

Emergency landing strip in J-K

Work on the 3.5-km emergency landing strip was started in 2020 and completed late last year as part of a programme initiated by the IAF along with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for the creation of ELFs at different locations across the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / IAF helicopter Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in Ladakh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On