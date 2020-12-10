e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / IAF chief discusses cooperation, interoperability with Japanese counterpart

IAF chief discusses cooperation, interoperability with Japanese counterpart

Gen. Shunji’s visit comes close on the heels of last month’s Malabar naval exercise involving India, Japan, the US and Australia.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Japanese Chief of Staff of Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force General Izutsu Shunji during their meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.
IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Japanese Chief of Staff of Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force General Izutsu Shunji during their meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.(PTI)
         

The visiting Chief of Staff of Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force, Gen Izutsu Shunji, and the Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, on Thursday discussed ways to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the two sides.

Gen. Shunji’s visit comes close on the heels of last month’s Malabar trilateral naval exercise involving India, Japan and the US, which was joined this year by Australia. It also comes in the wake of efforts by India, Australia and Japan to forge alternative and resilient supply chains.

Both Japan and India are also grappling with China’s assertive actions. Japan has described China’s growing maritime activities in waters around the country as a threat, while India and China are locked in a standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Shunj, who is visiting India at the invitation of the IAF chief, also met defence minister Rajnath Singh, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat, the navy chief and the vice chief of the army.

On arrival at the Air Headquarters, Shunji was presented a guard of honour.

“In subsequent discussions, the IAF chief and Shunji] recognised the progress made in defence ties between India and Japan and discussed avenues to further enhance cooperation and interoperability between the two air forces,” an official statement said.

They discussed the scope for enhancing joint exercises and training between the two air forces. “A broader cooperation for strengthening collective response to humanitarian aid and disaster relief contingencies was also discussed,” the statement said.

Shunji’s visit amid the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic “reaffirms the deep rooted commitment to maintain and strengthen the relationship between the air forces”, it said.

tags
top news
HTLS 2020: No guarantee that we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
HTLS 2020: No guarantee that we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
HTLS 2020: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic
HTLS 2020: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic
IAF chief discusses cooperation, interoperability with Japanese counterpart
IAF chief discusses cooperation, interoperability with Japanese counterpart
BJP goons attack Sisodia’s residence ‘in police presence,’ alleges AAP
BJP goons attack Sisodia’s residence ‘in police presence,’ alleges AAP
MSP will not end, will not end, will not end: Shivraj Chouhan to farmers
MSP will not end, will not end, will not end: Shivraj Chouhan to farmers
Protesting farmers threaten to block railway tracks if demands not met by govt
Protesting farmers threaten to block railway tracks if demands not met by govt
Farmer protest | ‘Being stubborn not the solution’: MP CM Shivraj #HTLS2020
Farmer protest | ‘Being stubborn not the solution’: MP CM Shivraj #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In