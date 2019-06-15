IAF chief pips cadet with own wings

Flying Officer G Navin Kumar Reddy, who joined the Indian Air Force topping his course and winning the “Sword of Honour,” received a gift he will never forget – the wings of Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa.

Wings are a badge worn by IAF pilots who fly fighter and transport aircraft.

Flying Officer Reddy is a second generation soldier. His father Subedar G Pulla Reddy, is from the Signals Regiment of the Indian Army and is currently serving.

“It was a spontaneous decision,” a senior officer of the Indian Air Force who was present at the piping ceremony but did not want to be named said and added, “The Air Chief took off his own wings and pinned it on Flying Officer Reddy.”

Piping Flying Officer Reddy with his own wings, Chief of Air Staff B S Dhanoa said, “When I hang my uniform in September, let my wings be worn by a young boy to carry him through his trials and tribulations of fighter flying.”

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa is himself a fighter pilot. A MiG-21 fighter pilot, he flew repeated sorties during the Kargil war destroying several Pakistani ammunition and supply dumps.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa was the Reviewing Officer for the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy located in Telangana. With Flying Officer Reddy, 151 cadets were awarded the President’s Commission.

Reviewing the graduation ceremony, the Chief of Air Staff complimented the cadets on their exceptional drill standards and impeccable turn out. He also congratulated the officers from friendly foreign countries and those from sister Services for the successful completion of their training.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 22:15 IST