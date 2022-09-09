IAF chief VR Chaudhari undertakes sortie on Rafale aircraft along with his son

Indian Air Force Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Friday flew a sortie on a Rafale fighter jet with his son - Squadron Leader Mihir V Chaudhari - as a part of a three-aircraft combat training mission from the IAF base in Bengal's Hasimara. The IAF said the sortie is a 'continuation of the finest traditions of the IAF' and that it 'underlines the importance accorded to grooming and preparing young leaders for the challenges of the future'.

“#CAS reviewed and appreciated the operational preparedness of the airbase and interacted with the personnel stationed there. He urged the personnel to continue their efforts in safeguarding the Nation's skies at all times,” the IAF said.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, #CAS was on a visit to IAF's Eastern AOR. During the visit, CAS flew a sortie on #Rafale aircraft as part of three aircraft combat training mission at Air Force Station Hasimara with his son, Sqn Ldr Mihir V Chaudhari (1/3). pic.twitter.com/JNltzrRvvE — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 9, 2022

The IAF chief is on a three-day visit to the Eastern Air Command (EAC) headquarters in Shillong for the annual EAC Commanders' Conference, which ends today.

On Thursday, the IAF chief emphasised the need for critical analysis and measures to enhance operational preparedness while addressing the conference.

The IAF also apprised its commanders of the current security scenario, geopolitical situation, and the role of the IAF in dealing with various contingencies.

The Air Chief Marshal also highlighted the need for maintaining high operational readiness as well as retaining focus on capability enhancement.

