IAF chief VR Chaudhari undertakes sortie on Rafale aircraft along with his son

india news
Published on Sep 09, 2022 04:09 PM IST

The IAF chief is on a three-day visit to the Eastern Air Command (EAC) headquarters in Shillong for the annual EAC Commanders' Conference, which ends today.

Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Indian Air Force Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Friday flew a sortie on a Rafale fighter jet with his son - Squadron Leader Mihir V Chaudhari - as a part of a three-aircraft combat training mission from the IAF base in Bengal's Hasimara. The IAF said the sortie is a 'continuation of the finest traditions of the IAF' and that it 'underlines the importance accorded to grooming and preparing young leaders for the challenges of the future'.

“#CAS reviewed and appreciated the operational preparedness of the airbase and interacted with the personnel stationed there. He urged the personnel to continue their efforts in safeguarding the Nation's skies at all times,” the IAF said.

Also read: IAF Chinooks operate normally even as US grounds its entire fleet

The IAF chief is on a three-day visit to the Eastern Air Command (EAC) headquarters in Shillong for the annual EAC Commanders' Conference, which ends today.

On Thursday, the IAF chief emphasised the need for critical analysis and measures to enhance operational preparedness while addressing the conference.

Also read: IAF sacks three officers for BrahMos misfire into Pakistan in March

The IAF also apprised its commanders of the current security scenario, geopolitical situation, and the role of the IAF in dealing with various contingencies.

The Air Chief Marshal also highlighted the need for maintaining high operational readiness as well as retaining focus on capability enhancement.

(With inputs from ANI)

