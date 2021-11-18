IAF copter crash-lands in Arunachal Pradesh, all crew safe: Report

An Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) reportedly crash-landed in eastern Arunachal Pradesh with two pilots and three crew members on Thursday.

An ANI report quoted sources saying all the crew members and pilots were safe.

An IAF Mi-17 helicopter today crash-landed in eastern Arunachal Pradesh with 2 pilots&3 crew members. All are safe. Helicopter was carrying out air maintenance sortie when the incident took place. Court of inquiry will be ordered to ascertain the reasons for the incident: Sources pic.twitter.com/LGMfGrwc5P — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

The helicopter was carrying out an air maintenance sortie in the area when the incident took place.

A court of inquiry is likely to be ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident.

(With agency inputs)

