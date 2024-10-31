IAF flypast, floral tribute to Sardar Patel: PM Modi in Gujarat on Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) celebrations in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar on Thursday, commemorating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, celebrated every year on October 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with young civil servants during Aarambh 6.0, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(narendramodi - X)

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the programme will feature an Indian Air Force flypast following a floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia.

Modi will honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by offering a floral tribute and participating in the Ekta Diwas celebrations. He will administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and observe the Ekta Diwas Parade, which will include 16 marching contingents from nine states, one union territory police, four central armed police forces, National Cadet Corps, and a marching band.

Highlights will include the NSG Hell March contingent, a daredevil show by BSF and CRPF male and female bikers, an Indian martial arts demonstration by the BSF, a piped band performance by schoolchildren, and the Indian Air Force’s ‘Surya Kiran’ flypast, among other events.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated on October 31 each year to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, recognising his pivotal role in India’s independence movement and in unifying the nation.

PM Modi in Gujarat

Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where on Wednesday he inaugurated major development projects in Kevadia, unveiling initiatives valued at over ₹284 crore. These projects aim to enhance the tourist experience, improve accessibility, and promote sustainability efforts in the region.

Modi launched new tourism and attraction centres, along with projects supporting tourism development that will bolster the global reputation of the Statue of Unity area, offering world-class amenities to visitors at Ekta Nagar. As part of a sculpture symposium held in July 2024 with SAPTI, 24 sculptures inspired by the themes of "water, nature, and unity" were created and installed in public areas around Ekta Nagar, adding to its appeal to tourists.

"Inaugurated key development works in Kevadia which will further enhance the facilities there," PM Modi shared in a post on X.

On Wednesday, Modi also held in-depth discussions with young civil servants about advancing governance through 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's participation) and encouraged them to work towards improving citizens' 'Ease of Living.'

He conveyed this while addressing Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course, 'Aarambh 6.0,' held at Ekta Nagar near the Statue of Unity.

This year’s program theme is 'Roadmap for Atma Nirbhar and Viksit Bharat,' with participation from 653 Officer Trainees across 16 Indian civil services and three from Bhutan.

In a post on X, Modi expressed his message to the trainees to enhance ‘Ease of Living’ for the public.

Additionally, Modi inaugurated the first phase of a walkway connecting Bus Khadi (Bus Bay) to Viewpoint-1 and a newly constructed road from Ekta Dwar to Shreshtha Bharat Bhavan.

He also launched a four-megawatt solar project worth ₹23.26 crore, moving Ekta Nagar towards green energy. “With these projects, Ekta Nagar is set to become a national model, not only for tourism but also for sustainable development and civic facilities. The town will embody a blend of robust infrastructure and eco-friendly policies, creating an inviting destination for visitors,” the official release said.

Modi also toured displays showcasing various development initiatives for Ekta Nagar.