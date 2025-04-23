IAF officer booked for attempt to murder in road rage incident

A case of attempt to murder was registered against a 40-year-old Indian Air Force (IAF) officer on Tuesday based on a counter-complaint by a call centre employee, who was arrested a day ago on the officer’s complaint in a road rage incident in Bengaluru, police said. A CCTV footage purportedly showing Sheeladitya Bose assaulting Vikas Kumar on Monday (HT photo)

“Based on the details provided by Vikas Kumar, a software engineer, the FIR has been lodged against the officer for attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and breach of peace,” Baiyappanahalli police inspector B Shiva Kumar said. The case was registered following a counter-complaint from Kumar as well as CCTV footage purportedly showing Sheeladitya Bose assaulting him in road rage over a minor accident, he added.

Meanwhile, chief minister Siddaramaiah said he has asked police officers to take action in accordance with law irrespective of whoever is involved in connection with the road rage incident, even as the IAF in a statement said they were cooperating with authorities in the case.

“Whether Wing Commander or anyone else, I have directed action in accordance with law,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mandya, adding that both of them have lodged complaints against each other.

Stating that the IAF officer made “unwarranted and derogatory” remarks about Karnataka and Kannadigas on social media, displaying conduct that is deeply disrespectful and inflammatory, he highlighted that the inclusive spirit of this land is well documented in history.

“Kannadigas are people proud of their mother tongue, not haters. The Kannadigas do not have the smallness to attack or abuse other regardless of the issue of language,” the CM said in a post on X.

Kumar was arrested on Monday on the basis of a complaint by IAF officer’s wife, a squadron leader, police said on Monday, quashing speculation that the incident was related to language tensions.

IAF wing commander Sheeladitya Bose was on his way to the Bengaluru airport with his wife squadron leader Madhumita Dutta — both are employees of the Defence Research and Development Organisation — and was due to take a flight to Kolkata, when the incident occurred around 6am on Monday, said the police.

Dutta accidentally hit a biker while opening the door of the car, ensuing an argument that escalated into physical violence, said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Later, Bose shared a video on X where he could be seen with blood on his face, and alleged that the biker abused them in Kannada. But the police said the matter was under investigation.

“This is a case of road rage. An altercation took place between them— both attacked each other. Vikas Kumar has been taken into custody. Around 6 am today, the officer was heading from his DRDO quarters to Kempegowda International Airport. His wife was driving, and he was seated beside her. An altercation broke out between the couple and a bike rider,” said deputy commissioner of police (east) Devaraj D.

Based on Dutta’s police complaint, filed at the Baiyappanahalli police station, the police registered a first information report under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of BNS.

Analysis of CCTV footage from the area and videos recorded by bystanders showed that both parties could have avoided the conflict, he added.

Later in the night, a case of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation was lodged against Bose on the basis of Vikas’s statement and CCTV footage reportedly showing that Bose was the first to attack Kumar.

Vikas, who was released on station bail on Tuesday morning, told reporters said that he stopped the officer’s car near Gopalan Grand Mall and asked him about his car scratching his bike. “The man who got out of the car kicked me with his leg and knocked my bike down. I punched him in self-defence. I took out my mobile to call a friend but he bit my hand, snatched the phone and threw it away. He put his hand on my neck from behind, snatched my bike key and threw me on ground,” he alleged.

The Indian Air Force in statement said an unfortunate incident, involving one of their officers took place in Bengaluru on Monday. “The lAF is assisting the local authorities in investigating and following up the case to its lawful resolution,” the IAF said in a statement.

The CM in a post on X on Tuesday said: “I urge all Kannadigas not to succumb to provocation or emotion. Let us uphold the law and maintain peace. Karnataka is governed by a government elected by the people of this land, and it stands firmly for justice and dignity.”

“With regard to the incident, I have instructed the Commissioner of Police to take appropriate legal action against the individuals involved - irrespective of their position or rank. The state government is treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and is committed to ensuring justice for the victim,” he added.

Meanwhile, some pro-Kannada organisations staged a protest on Tuesday outside the Byappanahalli Police Station demanding swift action in the case.

