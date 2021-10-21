Home / India News / IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh, pilot injured
india news

IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh, pilot injured

  • The pilot was injured in the accident but is safe, Bhind superintendent Manoj Kumar Singh said.
An IAF trainer jet crashed into a field in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, 21 October 2021. (Screengrab from video)
An IAF trainer jet crashed into a field in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, 21 October 2021. (Screengrab from video)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

An Indian Air Force trainer aircraft on Thursday crashed in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. The pilot has been injured in the accident but is safe, Bhind superintendent Manoj Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

A video of the site of the accident showed the wreckage of the aircraft in Bhind's Mankabad village. Smoke can be seen billowing from the debris of the trainer jet half buried in the field. Another video taken on a mobile phone showed chief pilot Abhilash gliding down as he safely ejected from the aircraft with the help of a parachute.

Locals gathered around the crash site at the sound of the explosion. Bhind police and Air Force officials rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information. The area has been cordoned off to disperse the crowd. 

Further details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian air force aircraft crash
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out