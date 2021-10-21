IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh, pilot injured

An Indian Air Force trainer aircraft on Thursday crashed in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. The pilot has been injured in the accident but is safe, Bhind superintendent Manoj Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

#BREAKING | IAF's trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, pilot injured



A video of the site of the accident showed the wreckage of the aircraft in Bhind's Mankabad village. Smoke can be seen billowing from the debris of the trainer jet half buried in the field. Another video taken on a mobile phone showed chief pilot Abhilash gliding down as he safely ejected from the aircraft with the help of a parachute.

Locals gathered around the crash site at the sound of the explosion. Bhind police and Air Force officials rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information. The area has been cordoned off to disperse the crowd.

Further details are awaited.