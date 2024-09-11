IAF woman officer alleges sexual assault by wing commander in Srinagar: FIR reveals shocking details | 10 points

A woman flying officer of the Indian Air Force has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a wing commander, who is posted at Air Force Station, Srinagar. The 26-year-old woman officer alleged that she was subjected to “continuous harassment, sexual assault, and mental torture”. (Photo for representational purpose only)

An FIR, a copy of which HT has seen, was registered at Budgam police station against the wing commander following a complaint accusing him of rape. The 26-year-old woman officer alleged that she was subjected to “continuous harassment, sexual assault, and mental torture”.

The IAF said it is cooperating with the police, news agency PTI reported. Both the Indian Air Force (IAF) officers are currently stationed in Srinagar.

A day after the complaint by the woman officer, the FIR under Section 376(2) of the IPC was filed at Budgam police station in central Kashmir on Sunday.

What IAF woman flying officer alleged: