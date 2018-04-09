IAS 2015 topper Tina Dabi marries runner-up Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi in Pahalgam
Tina Dabi, who was an IAS topper in 2015, had met Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi, who stood second in the exam, in Delhi at the 2016 felicitation ceremony. The two fell in love at first sight.india Updated: Apr 09, 2018 14:26 IST
Indian Administrative Service (IAS) toppers of 2015 Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi could not have had a more romantic setting than the picturesque Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir to tie the knot.
The south Kashmir town has been buzzing with activity for the last four days as guests from Shafi’s ancestral village in Anantnag district and Dabi’s parents, relatives and friends from different parts of Rajasthan and Delhi poured in to attend the wedding ceremony.
Dabi had topped while Shafi stood second in the civil service exams.
It was love at first sight for them. They had met at the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) office in Delhi during the 2016 felicitation ceremony.
UPSC 2015 IAS topper @dabi_tina and 2nd rank holder @AtharAamirKhan in bride and groom attire.— All About Kashmir (@wakashmir) April 8, 2018
Shafi belongs to Mattan town while Dabi is from Delhi.
The couple has withstood criticism as they came from different religious background. When the media sought Dabi’s reaction to it, she said: “I think it is a small price to pay for being in the public eye.”
The couple visited Shafi’s ancestral village on Sunday.
While Shafi had opted for his home state cadre and Dabi for Haryana, both got Rajasthan cadre of the IAS.