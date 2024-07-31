IAS Coaching deaths: Delhi L-G forms panel, govt issues ‘basement’ advisory for schools

Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, has formed a panel under the chief secretary of the national capital to address issues related to the regulation of coaching centres. The committee will prepare an action plan for shifting coaching institutes from various places to well-planned areas. The decision comes in the wake of the deaths of three IAS aspirants by drowning in the basement of their coaching. An excavator during an anti-encroachment drive in the Old Rajinder Nagar area, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Meanwhile, Delhi education minister Atishi met protesting students at Old Rajinder Nagar and urged them to give the names of 10 representatives who will be part of a panel that will draft a law to regulate coaching institutes in the national capital.

The protest erupted after the deaths in the basement of Rau's IAS coaching in Old Rajinder Nagar.

Atishi was greeted with slogans of 'Go back', and 'We want justice'. She, however, sat with the protesters and assured them of the government's support for their issues.

"Give us the names of 10 students who will sit with us and help us frame laws for the regulation of such institutes. All your issues regarding brokerage, rent, and electricity will be taken into consideration. After you give us the 10 names, the committee will take a month to prepare a draft of the law that we will share with you," she added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has released guidelines for all schools.

"The basements, if any in school buildings, shall be used only for permissible activities as per provisions of the Master Plan and as per the sanctioned plan. All gates of the school buildings shall be functional and open for entry and exit. The access to the basement shall be properly marked and indicated in the school evacuation plan. All the corridors shall be free from obstructions at all times and smooth passages be ensured. School corridors and staircases shall be regularly checked for water accumulation and requisite necessary action to be taken. Electrical wirings & fittings including appliances shall be checked and all safety norms be followed to avoid any kind of untoward related incident. The school shall have all requisite fire safety measures in place," it reads.

With inputs from PTI, ANI