Shunted CBI cop in Chanda Kochhar case suspected of leaking info: Sources

The investigating officer in the ICICI bank fraud case has been transferred for allegedly leaking information, CBI sources said on Sunday.

Hindustan Times had reported on January 25 that superintendent of police Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra was among officers transferred the Central Bureau of Investigation’s interim director M Nageswara Rao.

Mishra was transferred a day after the CBI named former ICICI bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband as accused by the CBI in connection with the Rs 3,250 crore loan given to the Videocon Group in 2012. Videocon managing director VN Dhoot has also been named as accused in the FIR.

The possibility of information about searches being leaked was suspected. Therefore a discreet inquiry was conducted and the role of Mishra was strongly suspected, news agency ANI reported the CBI sources as saying.

The officials said a detailed inquiry into the role of Mishra in keeping the case pending and other persons, if any, is also been looked into.

The CBI had carried out searches at multiple locations after Mohit Gupta took charge as the investigating officer of the case.

On January 24, the CBI searched four locations, including the offices of Videocon and NuPower, a company operated by Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar, in Mumbai. The case involves an alleged conflict in sanctioning loans by the former ICICI chief executive.

The CBI has registered a first information report (FIR) in the matter after conducting a preliminary enquiry. The probe agency initiated a preliminary enquiry after news reports claimed that Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot had allegedly provided crores of rupees to a firm promoted by Deepak Kochhar and a few relatives. The alleged transfer of money took place after Dhoot’s group was given the Rs 3,250 crore loan from the ICICI Bank.

Videocon had got a loan of Rs 40,000 crore from a consortium of 20 banks led by the State Bank of India. The Rs 3,250 crore loan from ICICI Bank was a part of that.

Kochhar, 56, resigned in October last year after seeking early retirement and was replaced by Sandeep Bakhshi. She had headed India’s third-largest lender by assets since May 2009.

